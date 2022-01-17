BlackRock Inc. Has $858.12 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of Penumbra worth $858,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $237.58 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

