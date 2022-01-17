BlackRock Inc. Has $872.13 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.07% of Alleghany worth $872,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $684.46 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $673.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.25.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

