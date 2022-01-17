BlackRock Inc. Has $878.62 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $878,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,036.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 561,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $197.68 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

