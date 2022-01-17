BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $890,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $136.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

