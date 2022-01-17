BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $821,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

