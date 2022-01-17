BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.52% of EMCOR Group worth $894,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

