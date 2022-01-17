BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.63% of Juniper Networks worth $861,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

