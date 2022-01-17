BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of Bunge worth $828,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $98.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

