BlackRock Inc. Purchases 109,566 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of Syneos Health worth $805,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

