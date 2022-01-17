BlackRock Inc. Purchases 203,900 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.48% of NovoCure worth $781,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.94. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

