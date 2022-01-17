BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,543,557 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $821,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.