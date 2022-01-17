BlackRock Inc. Purchases 96,189 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $814,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

JAZZ stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.