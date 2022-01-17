BlackRock Inc. Sells 140,324 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $840,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $236.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

