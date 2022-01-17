BlackRock Inc. Sells 173,539 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.21% of EastGroup Properties worth $895,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $207.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.10.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

