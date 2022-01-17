BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,964 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.68% of Markel worth $764,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,276.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,247.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

