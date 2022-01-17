BlackRock Inc. Sells 232,681 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.75% of Mohawk Industries worth $810,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $170.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

