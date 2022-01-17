BlackRock Inc. Sells 236,288 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.70% of Lamar Advertising worth $883,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

