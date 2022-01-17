BlackRock Inc. Sells 326,942 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Arrow Electronics worth $888,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $134.96 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

