BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,767 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.40% of SPS Commerce worth $893,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC opened at $119.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.