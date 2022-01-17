BlackRock Inc. Sells 518,046 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,749,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.89% of STORE Capital worth $856,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

