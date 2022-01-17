BlackRock Inc. Sells 59,082 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $848,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $132.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

