BlackRock Inc. Sells 642,151 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,406,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.07% of Loews worth $830,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 152,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.