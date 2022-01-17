BlackRock Inc. Sells 75,245 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,051,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.70% of Agree Realty worth $864,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

