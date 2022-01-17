BlackRock Inc. Sells 87,508 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Churchill Downs worth $789,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $212.73 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

