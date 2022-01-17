BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,078 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.05% of Spotify Technology worth $826,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Shares of SPOT opened at $218.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

