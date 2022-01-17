BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $829,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

