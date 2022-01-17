Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $769,679.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

