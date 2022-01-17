BLOC.MONEY Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $62,825.81 and $44.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,223,109 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

