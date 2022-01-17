BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to “Buy”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.92.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE BEP.UN traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.36. The company has a market cap of C$11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$40.99 and a 52-week high of C$63.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.