BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.10 Price Target at Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €61.10 ($69.43) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.40 ($75.45).

Shares of BNP traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €66.30 ($75.34). 3,351,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

