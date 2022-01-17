Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.