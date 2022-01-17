Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 132,775 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

