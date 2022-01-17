Bokf Na Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

