Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,244,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,121,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,056,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.