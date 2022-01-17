Bokf Na Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its stake in NVIDIA by 283.0% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,583,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.