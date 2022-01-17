Bokf Na Buys Shares of 172,920 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $113,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. 13,703,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

