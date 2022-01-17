Bokf Na Buys Shares of 79,144 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

