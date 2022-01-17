Bokf Na Buys Shares of 98,125 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.02. 3,829,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

