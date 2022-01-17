Bokf Na Invests $18.14 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 513,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average of $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

