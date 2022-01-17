Bokf Na Invests $29.66 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 379,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,663,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,038,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 135,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

