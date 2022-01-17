Bokf Na Invests $31.70 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 604,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

