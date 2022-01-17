Bokf Na Invests $35.08 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,676 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,000. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

