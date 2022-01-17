Bokf Na Makes New $69.47 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 588,087 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,471,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

