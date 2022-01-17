Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,789,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

