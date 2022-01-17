Bokf Na Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

