Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 26,864 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,000. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,822.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

