Bokf Na Takes $59.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,868,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

