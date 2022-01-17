Bokf Na Takes $98.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 373,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,158,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,168,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 327,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,255,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.30. 1,338,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,770. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.