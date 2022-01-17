Bokf Na Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $27,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 39.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.67. 8,838,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

