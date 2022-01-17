Bondly Price Hits $0.0733 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

